Set off the Eid season with Cold Stone discount this April!!!

News Agency Of Nigeria

#FeatureByColdStone: It is a whole new feeling, enjoy this offer and get yourself 2 Like it and 2 Love it cups of Ice cream for as low as N5,000, isn’t that fun?

Go out in pairs of fun and unwind your emotions and thrill your taste buds to the new Eid Family Offer. Say what???? The fun is about to be unlocked as Cold Stone has this special offer curated just for you to feel alive, create memories with your family, a group of friends and co-workers.

It is a whole new feeling, enjoy this offer and get yourself 2 Like it and 2 Love it cups of Ice cream for as low as N5,000, isn’t that fun? But that is not all the fun, this offer is up for grabs from the 21st of April to 25th April 2023. Head out to any Cold Stone outlet nearest to you and indulge away.

The fun does not stop there as Cold Stone topped it off with the amazing Mega Week Sales. Be a part of this, buy a Like it or Love it cup of Ice cream and get the same size FREE!!! For one whole week you get to relish and unwind all up from Sunday to Saturday, it’s a big partyyyy from Cold Stone.

How exciting is that? You don’t have to go to any store nearest to you this offer will come right to your doorstep with no delivery charge, just hop on Cold Stone’s official website https://www.coldstonecreamery.ng/ to get this deal and be a part of the fun. This offer runs from the 17th of April to the 21st of April.

For more details on all our deals and offerings, visit any Cold Stone’s store nearest to you or hop on our website https://www.coldstonecreamery.ng/ to order online.

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByColdStone

News Agency Of Nigeria

Set off the Eid season with Cold Stone discount this April!!!

Set off the Eid season with Cold Stone discount this April!!!

