Self-Validation: Ways to validate and love yourself

1. Don't compare yourself to others

This is the most crucial aspect, and it is also the most difficult. It is an area that requires continuous effort every day. You don't care what others think of you when you are born because you are not conscious of your environment. As a result, you cry whenever you want, play, eat and sleep.

But soon after you start becoming conscious of your environment and what people think of you, you start trying to do what pleases others and trying so hard to fit in. Then, if you don't succeed at doing something, you start comparing yourself with your counterparts and seeing yourself as a failure.

We feel as if we are judged constantly at some point in our lives. Does my smile look crooked? Am I skinny enough to be a model? Do I own the latest phone? Am I tall enough? The reality is, no one notices us as much as we think. Everyone has their own problems to solve, so if you think the world revolves around you, you're mistaken.

Self-validation is being okay with yourself as you are. You have your path in life different from those around you. The worst thing is making your life a competition because you'll never be happy. Instead of judging yourself or overthinking about what others think of you, accept that there are things you can't change about yourself and be happy.

2. Don't look for happiness outside of yourself

Happiness is not a solvable equation. It depends on your definition of happiness. If you think you'll be happy after you've bought the latest phone or surpassed your competitor, think again. If you pin your happiness on material things like a bigger house or a higher-paying job, you're setting yourself up for failure.

True happiness is a mindset. You don't have to be extremely rich to be happy; you can be content with what you have and be happy. Yes, external factors can make our lives better or worse, but how we react to these situations is what really matters.

3. Speak to yourself