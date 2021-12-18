Here are some ways to love and validate yourself.
Self-Validation: Ways to validate and love yourself
As more people struggle to look perfect to the public, self-validation is becoming an important topic. But self-love does not happen overnight; it takes a long time of practice before you can begin to love yourself genuinely.
1. Don't compare yourself to others
This is the most crucial aspect, and it is also the most difficult. It is an area that requires continuous effort every day. You don't care what others think of you when you are born because you are not conscious of your environment. As a result, you cry whenever you want, play, eat and sleep.
But soon after you start becoming conscious of your environment and what people think of you, you start trying to do what pleases others and trying so hard to fit in. Then, if you don't succeed at doing something, you start comparing yourself with your counterparts and seeing yourself as a failure.
We feel as if we are judged constantly at some point in our lives. Does my smile look crooked? Am I skinny enough to be a model? Do I own the latest phone? Am I tall enough? The reality is, no one notices us as much as we think. Everyone has their own problems to solve, so if you think the world revolves around you, you're mistaken.
Self-validation is being okay with yourself as you are. You have your path in life different from those around you. The worst thing is making your life a competition because you'll never be happy. Instead of judging yourself or overthinking about what others think of you, accept that there are things you can't change about yourself and be happy.
2. Don't look for happiness outside of yourself
Happiness is not a solvable equation. It depends on your definition of happiness. If you think you'll be happy after you've bought the latest phone or surpassed your competitor, think again. If you pin your happiness on material things like a bigger house or a higher-paying job, you're setting yourself up for failure.
True happiness is a mindset. You don't have to be extremely rich to be happy; you can be content with what you have and be happy. Yes, external factors can make our lives better or worse, but how we react to these situations is what really matters.
3. Speak to yourself
We are our biggest critics, so how we feel is based on how we see ourselves. We want to achieve the best in our lives, so we set high standards. Unfortunately, people around us don't look at our imperfections as much as we ponder on them. When we don't meet the target we set for ourselves, we feel crestfallen, which is the opposite of self-validation. Ask yourself questions often like a therapist, why do I feel like I'm not good enough? Does it matter if I didn't get the promotion at work? Constantly question your actions and emotions, and see how your life improves.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng