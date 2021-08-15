RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

See this extra-terrestrial fashion pictures by Onyii Bekeh

Temi Iwalaiye

Content creator and Influencer, Onyii Bekeh has us in our feelings with this editorial pictures she posted on Instagram.

Onyii Bekeh looks extra terrestrial in this editorial [instagram/onyiibekeh]
Onyii Bekeh looks extra terrestrial in this editorial [instagram/onyiibekeh]

The pictures was the kind you see on Vogue and theme of the shot was extra terrestrial.

There are so many things to love about these pictures. The hair, the makeup, the styling and the photography all portray clearly the creative direction they were gunning for."

It was captioned, "post-pandemic earth got boring, so we took fashion week out of space.”

"A journey into a futuristic space where possibility and edge is a norm. A space safe for depth of imagination and intense creativity."

Onyii Bekeh is in a 45ft long iridescent Velcro dress, made by Christal wears and styled by Style Territory.

Style Territory was in charge of the creative direction of the shoot. The photographer is Anny Roberts and, Cass Koncepts did the makeup.

For the second look, she wears a wedding gown from Brides and Glory. The entire look is extra-terrestrial, and the whole team deserves to be lauded.

