Sam Adegoke who was born in Lagos and raised in the United States of America who has also appeared on 'NCIS' and other popular series is not an amazing actor, he's also a stylish man.

The 6 ft 2 inch actor has a mixture of electrical contemporary and traditional. He displayed some of his unique style on his Instagram page and we're inspired.

ALSO READ: The two Nigerians stealing the spotlight in one of US TV’s hottest shows did an awesome Yoruba scene

Sam is our fashion inspiration for this weekend as he switches between colorful blazers, prints and sportswear. Here are some of the most amazing looks we spotted on the 'gram.

Sam gave us that African husband vibe in this lovely blue guinea attire.

Sam sure knows how to make Ankara look so good and he's doing an amazing job.

Peep the swag! Sam on the red carpet with the Naija vibe.

No one slays an Ankara suit like Sam Adegoke. We totally dig this dapper look.

Sam Adegoke is an African angel as he came through with Ankara suit.