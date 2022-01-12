Safety rules parents can eventually let go off

Yes, you’ve been their guardian angel for so long that you enjoy protecting them from harm, but health experts claim there’s a time you will have to let go of those safety rules, that is, as long as you understand them.

Use only a tiny amount of fluoride toothpaste

Too much fluoride in the mouth at a young age can lead to fluorosis (permanent white spots or streaks on the teeth) and, in large doses, stomach issues such as pain, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, which is why health experts recommend limiting fluoride intake.

According to the American Dental Association, it’s safe to start using fluoride toothpaste when your child gets their first tooth. Just dole it out in small doses: Until your child reaches the age of three, use a light “smear” of toothpaste on their toothbrush, about the size of a grain of rice. But when they turn three, they can use a pea-size amount instead.

So the main takeaway here is that once your child reaches 3-years-old, and has learnt to spit rather than swallow while brushing, you can wipe this off your safety rulebook.

Always use child lock on car doors and windows

Experts recommend that parents teach their children not to play with the vehicle’s window switches and door handles. Naturally, the age at which young children understand the importance of keeping their hands to themselves varies from child to child. As a result, you’ll probably need to enable your car’s childproof locks for the time being. You can decide if you’re comfortable removing such restrictions once your child is older.

Keep tiny dangerous items out of reach:

Toddlers have a proclivity for putting things in their mouth, and before the age of three, they haven’t really begun to develop executive function skills, which means they lack the ability to control their impulses and consider the consequences of their actions. This is a potentially dangerous combination, and all small and/or dangerous items should be kept away from them, including toys with small parts, coins, marbles, and latex balloons.