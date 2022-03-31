RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Sack your landlord; become a homeowner with homewin

Authors:

Pulse Mix

... become a homeowner with homewin

Sack your landlord; become a homeowner with homewin
Sack your landlord; become a homeowner with homewin

For the first time in a long while, Nigerians can now dream of becoming a Landlord in Lagos and win other amazing prizes with just Five Hundred naira (N500) as HOMEWIN, Nigeria’s biggest promo ever launches on May 1st, 2022!

Recommended articles

HomeWin is giving Nigerians equal opportunity to change their story and transform their destiny with just N500! One lucky Nigerian will win the grand prize of a well-furnished apartment worth over N50million naira! Each day, over 65 people will win cash prizes DAILY and in 100 days over 11,000 people would win awesome gifts and amazing cash prizes. Other prizes to be won include – 2 brand new cars, Hundred thousand naira for 50 people, 100 Smart phones, 50 Microwaves, 50 Table Top Gas Cooker, 50 Smart Television sets and 50,000 naira monthly salary for one lucky winner for the next ten years!!!.

Sack your landlord; become a homeowner with homewin
Sack your landlord; become a homeowner with homewin Pulse Nigeria

HomeWin is Nigeria’s Biggest and Largest Promo ever. It is literally the mother of all promos, with an ultimate grand prize of a fully furnished Luxury apartment worth over N50million naira and an opportunity to say goodbye to ‘I Better Pass My Neigbour’ forever.

Sack your landlord; become a homeowner with homewin
Sack your landlord; become a homeowner with homewin Pulse Nigeria

HOW TO PLAY HOMEWIN?

You can play HomeWin using the HomeWin website, HomeWin Mobile App, USSD code and through our numerous HomeWin agents across the country.

As the economy continues to bite harder, over 30 per cent of Nigerians, translating to nearly 62 million people are now facing serious housing challenges, while 80 per cent of the country’s 206 million people live in informal housing, plagued by problems related to poor quality and inadequate infrastructure; the Group Managing Director of Sujimoto – Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele says that HomeWin which is a subsidiary of Nigeria’s most luxurious real estate brand – Sujimoto, believes that HomeWin will not only contribute towards solving the Nigerian housing deficit, but also give hope to the average Nigerian because he believes that HomeWin is indeed the stock market of the common man.

Sack your landlord; become a homeowner with homewin
Sack your landlord; become a homeowner with homewin Pulse Nigeria
Sack your landlord; become a homeowner with homewin
Sack your landlord; become a homeowner with homewin Pulse Nigeria

Don’t forget, the more you play, the more you chances of winning. If you play HOMEWIN, you stand a chance to win, if you don’t play, you already remove yourself from the list of winners. So, follow @homewinng on all social media platforms and be the first to win when we launch on May 1st 2022!!!

Sack your landlord; become a homeowner with homewin
Sack your landlord; become a homeowner with homewin Pulse Nigeria
Sack your landlord; become a homeowner with homewin
Sack your landlord; become a homeowner with homewin Pulse Nigeria

Also, you can become a HomeWin agent, for an opportunity to earn up to one million naira monthly. Simply visit https://agents.playhomewin.com/agent/signup and follow the instruction to sign up. At HomeWin we are making every dream a reality. HomeWin – Play the ordinary, Win the impossible.

Sack your landlord; become a homeowner with homewin
Sack your landlord; become a homeowner with homewin Pulse Nigeria
Sack your landlord; become a homeowner with homewin
Sack your landlord; become a homeowner with homewin Pulse Nigeria

---

#FeatureByHomewin

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

6 Underrated fruits and their benefits

6 Underrated fruits and their benefits

How much do Influencers earn in Nigeria?

How much do Influencers earn in Nigeria?

Sack your landlord; become a homeowner with homewin

Sack your landlord; become a homeowner with homewin

WD Blue - A Fast and Secure Option for Content Creators

WD Blue - A Fast and Secure Option for Content Creators

Martell Nigeria introduces Martell House hosted by Jeff Bankz

Martell Nigeria introduces Martell House hosted by Jeff Bankz

5 popular names millennial parents give their male kids

5 popular names millennial parents give their male kids

Lizzo set to release women shapewear collection

Lizzo set to release women shapewear collection

5 Disadvantages of eating too much honey

5 Disadvantages of eating too much honey

Master's Touch to give out 10,000 blankets to vulnerable children in Lagos and Ogun state

Master's Touch to give out 10,000 blankets to vulnerable children in Lagos and Ogun state

Trending

Why you’re so intensely horny on your period

For Women: Why you’re so intensely horny on your period. [briewieselman]

Horrible Bosses: Ebun Okunbanjo CEO of Bento Africa apologizes

Bento Africa's Ceo - Ebunoluwa Okunbanjo [Twitter]

Here’s Why Moaning During S*x Is Such A Good Thing, According To S*x Experts

Moaning During S*x Will Make It 10x Hotter, Swear

S*x Education: 5 reasons why the vagina might be too tight

A vagina that is too tight makes s*x painful