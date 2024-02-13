ADVERTISEMENT
He still loves you even if he doesn't do these 5 things for you on Val's day

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Valentine's Day comes with its own set of expectations, doesn't it? Flowers, chocolates, romantic dinners under the stars—the works.

He still loves you
But what if your man doesn't hit the checklist? Panic not. Love's essence stretches far beyond these gestures.

Let's debunk the Valentine's Day myths and reassure you that he's still all about you, even if he skips the grand gestures.

1. Doesn't give you a bouquet

So, he didn't come through with a bouquet of roses. Before you jump to conclusions, remember, love isn't measured by petals.

If he's attentive, caring, and supportive 365 days a year, missing out on flowers one day doesn't dim his love. It's the everyday actions that count.

2. Doesn't take you to a fancy dinner

If reservations aren't on the agenda, and you're dining in, it's cool. A quiet evening at home can be just as meaningful if not more.

It's about the quality of time spent together, not the backdrop. Love is cooking a simple meal together and enjoying the comfort of each other's company.

3. Even if he gives you no chocolate

Chocolates are great, but not getting a cocoa fix doesn't spell indifference. Maybe he's thinking outside the box of chocolates.

Perhaps he's planning something more aligned with your interests or something that contributes to your shared memories.

4. Even if there are no big surprises

In a world bombarded by social media, it's easy to equate love with grand gestures. If he's not professing his love from the rooftops or surprising you with a flash mob, it doesn't mean his feelings are any less deep. True affection is in the everyday care, understanding, and respect.

5. Even if he doesn't shower you with gifts

Lastly, if he isn't showering you with gifts, it doesn't mean his love tank is empty. Financial constraints or a preference for minimalism might be at play.

Love is about being there for each other, through thick and thin, not the material possessions shared.

Valentine's Day is just one day. It's the love, respect, and mutual support that span the entirety of your relationship that truly matter.

He can still be madly in love with you, even if these traditional Valentine's gestures aren't his style. After all, love is an everyday commitment, not just a February 14th affair.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

