RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Your babe is 'Miss Right' if she does these 5 things

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

If your girlfriend does these five things, just thank your stars because you just may have met the one!

Beautiful woman
Beautiful woman

Do you constantly wonder what the perfect woman is made of? Have you ever tried to know if your babe is Miss Right?

Recommended articles

While there are no perfect measures to decide what the best woman for you looks like, you can still know, to a large extent, that your babe is good for you if she does the listed below:

Is she down for you and supportive of the things you do even when it is quite difficult to do so? Does she hold you down at your weakest and lowest? That's a sign.

But note that women who do this deserve nothing but eternal loyalty and good treatment. Never repay this level of goodness with bad energy.

If she listens to you and provides an atmosphere that allows you open your heart and mind and soul to her, don't downplay her imprtance. If she listens without judgement or ridicule, just know you have a good woman on your hands.

If you can trust her with your life and she has never betrayed that trust, don't be so quick to give her up. Such level of trustworthiness is not so common.

ALSO READ:6 things a woman does only if she really likes you

Every strong woman can be both independent, fierce and at the same time soft, tender and emotional. If you have a woman on your hands who has perfected the balance between these traits, you are on to something good and you should never mess it up by taking her for granted or pushing her to her limits.

Even the most elastic things snap at breaking point.

Whatever the situation, she just wants you and she is never shy to let you know this. That's a woman to hold on to.

There’s no complication and no games. If there are no shady conversations with an ex who keeps popping up on her phone. No colleague at work who’s too close for comfort, nothing.

It’s just you and she makes that abundantly clear in words and actions.

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“10 years after marriage with 2 kids, we just realized we’re siblings” – Couple reveals (video)

Bridget Otoo exposes Reverend Father filmed kissing female students (PHOTOS)

What is edging to women and can it give better orgasms?

Tonto Dikeh's new man denies cheating allegations, says voice was cloned in leaked audio recording

If your partner is sapiosexual, here's how to turn them on

‘I don’t understand why manhood rises and fall but boobs fall flat’ - Michy quizzes (WATCH)

“My girlfriend donated kidney to save me, but I’m not in love with her; what do I do?” – Man asks

Pastor storms betting center to preach against it, boys continue while saying amen (video)

BBNaija 2021: KayVee breaks silence after withdrawal from reality TV show