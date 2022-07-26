RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

‘You are not the most beautiful woman in the world, but I chose you’ is Negging - Here’s why it is wrong

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

The purpose of negging is to lower a person’s self-esteem yet keep them interested and intrigued.

Negging is toxic in relationships
Negging is toxic in relationships

What happened?

Recommended articles

A Nigeria relationship expert was in the news for writing a caption to his fiancee that started with ‘You are the most beautiful woman in the world’.

He is not the only one who has given such a backhanded compliment, a pastor once said his wife was not 'fine' when he met her.

Perhaps what they intended to say was beauty was not the criteria they used to choose a mate and they are committed to them beyond their physical appearance, but they should never have said that they do/did not rate their partner's attractiveness highly.

Why this is important

Negging comes from the word negative feedback, and it aims at reducing a person's self-esteem through backhanded compliments.

In an article published in The Journal of Aggression, negging was defined as, “the purposeful lowering of a woman’s self-esteem to increase perceived attractiveness of the man in order to achieve sexual conquest.” It has been used to pick up women for the longest time.

An example of negging the writer of this article, a slim woman, has received is, “I usually like curvy thick girls, but I am attracted to you.” or “I didn’t like how you dressed until I saw you in that yellow shirt.” Negging is neither a compliment nor an insult.

Here are five ways a man negging you will behave

A compliment is made to make you feel happy and more confident, but when you are being negged, you end up feeling more embarrassed whenever he compliments you.

“I met more beautiful women, but I chose you.” What this compliment does is elevate the man, feed his ego and demote the woman.

While it may be true that he might have met more attractive women, telling her only makes her feel bad about herself when compared to others.

Instead of accepting responsibility for what was said, and agreeing that it lacks emotional intelligence, they attempt to gaslight by saying, your interpretation of what they said is the problem or they were just joking.

He might even tell you, he is just being honest and you are unable to handle the truth.

Some criticism isn’t just to make you better but to make you feel smaller and crush your self-esteem.

Men who negs wants you to constantly need them and seek their approval and praise. You find yourself adjusting your behaviour so he can be pleased with you.

Why do you need to avoid a man who negs?

Negging is a toxic form of emotional manipulation. The relationship is usually not happy and fulfilling. As far back as 1965, a study showed,

“When an individual is made to feel ‘low,’ they find potential romantic partners more attractive — but only in the short term.”

Even though you may be attracted to a partner who negs you, those feelings won’t last. You will soon begin to resent them.

Plus, a person who engages in negging does so from a place of low self-esteem and powerlessness and at the end of the day, both of you may be unhappy and miserable unless you get to the root of it and he changes his behaviour.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ay comedian Live at Cac Testifier Global Atlanta

Ay comedian Live at Cac Testifier Global Atlanta

How Olojo festival is celebrated

How Olojo festival is celebrated

‘You are not the most beautiful woman in the world, but I chose you’ is Negging - Here’s why it is wrong

‘You are not the most beautiful woman in the world, but I chose you’ is Negging - Here’s why it is wrong

Study reveals napping frequently is linked to hypertension and stroke

Study reveals napping frequently is linked to hypertension and stroke

Learners share excitement as Phoenix Project rewards outstanding students with fully-paid scholarships

Learners share excitement as Phoenix Project rewards outstanding students with fully-paid scholarships

How Jobberman is bridging the gap between employers and young Nigerians at the entry-level phase

How Jobberman is bridging the gap between employers and young Nigerians at the entry-level phase

Gen Z slangs everyone should know Part 3

Gen Z slangs everyone should know Part 3

5 simple things to do if you are feeling sad or anxious

5 simple things to do if you are feeling sad or anxious

5 ways to white eyes naturally

5 ways to white eyes naturally

Trending

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 ways to give your girlfriend assurance [Credit Pinterest]

Ladies! Here's one major reason guys suddenly stop showing interest in you after some time

Sad woman after a breakup [Source: LovePanky]

16 ways to make a rich, classy chic fall in love with you

16 ways to make a rich, classy chic fall in love with you

Why do men get so, so angry when they're cheated on?

why do more men find cheating absolutely unforgivable compared to women? [Credit: Carros Imagenes]