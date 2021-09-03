Would you allow your partner to go to the BB Naija show? 5 Nigerians speak on it

The contestants may be married, single, divorced or in a relationship. Some married people like Mike and Niyi stand their ground and remain faithful.

Others like Thin Tall Tony and Tega, Ka3na leave us questioning their entire marital status.

In the last few days, the Tega and Boma's shenanigans have struck up the conversations about married people participating in the Big Brother Naija show.

Although married, Tega has been sexually involved with Boma in the house, prompting conversations on social media on whether it is safe for married people to go in the house.

We asked five Nigerians if they would allow their partners to participate in the reality TV show.

This is what they said;

Edward

"I would support their decision depending on our status. If we are just dating, of course, you can't be the hurdle in their ambitions.

"If we are married, that's another kettle of fish. If we are married, we will break down the most possible scenarios that will play out in the house and resolve how she is expected to handle it.

"I will trust the kind of partner I have and expect that she coordinates herself properly. If my wife feels the need to go for the show and use that as an available to showcase her talent and her market.

"Sure, I will support her but, there would be laid down rules before she gets there in other not to put our marriage on a rocky path."

Femi

"I would not feel comfortable with my wife/girlfriend going to Big brother house. Well, for my girlfriend I could support her decision but, for my wife, we would have to talk things out and I would most likely not support it."

Kenny

"I can’t even be with someone that considers it. Or has the thought."

Tolu

"There are a lot of things involved, I know that people go on the show and come out to a million or half a million followers and it helps their brand.

"But it could affect our relationship because other people in the BBN house do not care if you are in a relationship or not and she might be forced to do somethings not to appear boring.

"I just don’t think it is good for me to be dating someone who does those things on national tv, I do not want to watch my girlfriend grinding or making out with another man. It is a bad look for me.”

