Women Talk Sex: The best 7 stories of 2021

In 2022, we’ll go harder - this is not a sex pun, I promise. But before we get to that, let’s give you an opportunity to catch up on some of the best stories from 2021, which you may or may not have read at the time we published them.

We give you: the seven best and most-read Women Talk Stories from 2021.

1. The ‘Fed up of penetration without orgasm’ edition

Published in April, this woman’s story resonated with so many of our readers and rekindled a conversation on whether penetrative sex was indeed favourable to women at, or not. Read that story HERE.

2. The ‘Inherited sex drive’ edition

We get into the nitty-gritty of this woman’s sex life, who believes that her low sex drive has been down to her from her mum. Is high/low sex drive hereditary? You totally loved having your say on that topic when we published this late in 2021. Revisit the story HERE.

3. The ‘Pregnant & sex starved’ edition

This was another one that reverberated through our online platforms and caught the attention of several readers. The full story is even more fascinating than the headline suggests. Catch all of it HERE.

4. The ‘Silent & unsexy’ edition

This was the first story of the year 2021 and it was so well received that it is now making our end of the year list of best stories. In it, our frustrated interviewee questions the logic behind how quiet Nigerian men are, even when receiving the most sexual pleasure. Get her full rant HERE.

5. The ‘Condom myth’ edition

Among other issues discussed in this article, our subject shared her thoughts on the underrated greatness of condom sex, stating categorically that condom sex is not as bad as most people paint it to be. Of course, this caused a furore - and made even more people read it. You can read it yourself, too. Just click HERE.

6. The ‘Student turned master’ edition

This one warmed our hearts while creating it, and it was nice to see how well-received it was when we shared the story with you all. The story is told by a woman who was clueless about sex but openminded enough that soon, her husband was struggling to keep up with her. You loved it when we published it earlier, you’ll definitely love to read it again HERE.

7. The ‘Naija men are limited on the bed’ edition

The Nigerian woman in this article is not stingy with credit to Nigerian men for their sexual abilities. She only has one grouse with the lot, and she didn’t stutter when she laid it bare in this article. Refresh your mind on the candid piece HERE.

Bonus story: The ‘Single mums in Lagos’ edition

This is the passionate, dangerous sex life of a single mum in Lagos, and it was a great read at the time it was published, seeing how widely shared and widely read it was. It’s still a great story and you’ll absolutely love reading it HERE.

