Women: 5 ways you create relationship problems for yourself

news

Relationships fail sometimes because of uncontrollable reasons, circumstances beyond the control of both partners – think unsupportive parents and incompatible genotype problems.

At other times and this is more often, relationships crash because one or both partners refuse to take their commitment to each other as seriously as they should. Either by actively or unknowingly refusing to do what they should be doing to make each other happy, couples have always put their own relationships are risk.

In a previous article here , we have listed the ways men create relationship problems for themselves. Below, we list the ways women do this to themselves:

1. Overthinking

While cheating and unfaithfulness is common and seems to be a vice everyone is indulging in these days, you will still need to have some trust if your relationship is to work at all. So quit the suspicions and the doubting of intentions. If he says it and acts it, then believe him until he makes himself untrustworthy.

To deny him of that benefit before this stage is wrong, and many times this is what women do to bring problems to relationships that would no be fine and devoid of issues.

2. Comparing

No two relationships are the same but this has not stopped some women from comparing theirs with others. Doing this is will only put your partner/ relationship under undue pressure that you can absolutely do without.

ALSO READ: Dear women, why are you rushing to get married?

The early period of a relationship is called the honeymoon phase and rightly so. The new relationship feels beautiful, great and intense because it’s all new.

However, you would be making a big mistake if you let the sweetness of this period distract you from the things you should be paying attention to.

If you notice anything out of place, any behavior that seems toxic, anything you would consider a red flag… better speak up and address it. Don’t let it slide. It will come back to haunt you and cause problems.

4. No space

Here is a mistake many women make, one that many guys have had to deal with at some point or another. When a man is in a relationship with you, it does not excuse him from dealing with other life responsibilities so you should allow him be.

Find things to do yourself, enjoy your own company and allow him time function in other capacities. Be reasonable in the amount of time you ask for from him.

Asking for too much time could cause resentment and issues in your relationship, especially if you knew all along that he is a busy one.

5. Expecting him to do everything for you

Financially or otherwise, it becomes tiring if he has to deal with everything for you. Do not place such expectation on him. He is meant to support not bear it all on your behalf.