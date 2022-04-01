Will you tell your partner if you cheat on them? Read 6 people’s responses

Tani, “Except he catches me on the bed with another man, I am never telling him about it. First of all, I don’t know how that conversation will go or what his reaction will be and unless I am done and want to break up, I am never going to talk about it.”

Victor said he will not cheat ordinarily but he would confess if he does. “To love someone, you must know their flaws and all and I would love her to know my flaws and forgive me so we can build a better relationship.”

David, “I’ll just stop and she won’t get to know about it.”

Emeka, “If I cheat, I will definitely tell my partner about it. It doesn’t matter if it breaks the relationship, I feel like she deserves to know.”

Seyi, “If I cheat, I will not confess. What’s the point? I am just going to break your heart. If you don’t know, you will continue to be happy. If you find out, I'll apologize. Cheating is not a dealbreaker for me, I will forgive my babe if she cheats on me. I hope she tells me. ”