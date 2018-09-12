Pulse.ng logo
Why you need a professional to help plan your wedding

An expert wedding planner in Lagos tells Pulse why brides need to get pros who can help translate their wedding wishes to magical realities.

  • Published:
How you are on your wedding day after allowing a good wedding planner handle everything for you and they delivered on everything you demanded. play

Apart from lovely dresses, peng make up and squad filled with queens behind them, one thing that brides have in common is the concern and desire to have a perfect wedding.

Brides all over the world look forward to a hitchless ceremony, one which incorporates all their fairytale desires, childhood dreams and all the works.

But do these desires translate to flawlessly successful ceremonies? Of course not! And for most brides, the mistake is in not linking dreams and reality with adequate planning.

The works required for a typical Nigerian wedding and its triple ceremonies requires more than haphazard efforts. It needs more than a hurried, scattergun approach and this is something many brides may have not known.

Phoebe Dami-Asolo, wedding counsellor and author of “Miss to Mrs” tells Pulse Weddings through an email interview that getting a wedding planner for a wedding, especially a Nigerian wedding, is beyond important. It is a necessity, and for many reasons.

“I always advise brides to get planners or coordinators at the least,” she says.

“As mentioned in my book, Miss To Mrs, planners know the sheep and the goat of the wedding industry. A good planner will advise you to go ahead or not go ahead with a vendor.

“A good planner will even save you costs due to their negotiation skills. Planners/wedding coordinators will also be your eyes on your wedding day. Brides should focus on just having fun without thinking of any brief.

“Let the planners/coordinators handle everything for you. So to answer this question on a scale of 1-10, I’ll give having a planner a 9. It’s extremely important, you can’t do this on your own especially if it’s a big wedding.”

What other brides need to know to avoid the stress that a wedding plan comes with, , according to Ronke Raji in a recent interview with Pulse, is that getting an event planner is not so negotiable. It’s almost a must to have one!.

“Get an event planner oh,” says the fashion and beauty enthusiast who recently tied the knot with the love of her life in Baltimore after their beautiful traditional wedding in Lagos.

“I had a beautiful event planner… she was amazing. I don’t think I even felt too much stress because of her,” she adds animatedly.

