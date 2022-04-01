Why the silent treatment destroys relationships

What does silent treatment look like;

When issues develop in a relationship or marriage, a person giving the silent treatment will refuse to discuss it.

Refusing to pick up your calls or reply to texts.

Going for days without saying anything.

Passive-aggressive behaviours. When you ask if they are okay or fine, they say everything is alright but they don’t answer or talk to you.

Ask you to apologize before they talk to you.

Effects of the silent treatment

It is the quickest way to end a relationship and it has ended so many relationships.

People spend days, months not talking to each other and as expected, the relationship comes to an end.

2. It builds anger and resentment from both parties.

The person giving the silent treatment probably has things that he or she does not want to talk about but make them angry and bitter while the person on the receiving end of the silent treatment deals with feelings of pain and hurt without any resolution or comfort.

3. It causes trauma that stems from abandonment issues

Imagine a person who has been abandoned before coping with the silent treatment. They will end up feeling unloved and without value.

4. It causes actual pain that mirrors physical pain.

The same part of the brain that is activated when a person is physically hurt is activated when a person is ignored by a significant other.