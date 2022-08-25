RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Why older men date younger women: Here are 5 real reasons

Berlinda Entsie

It’s no surprise when we see older men hanging out with younger women with the intention to date.

It’s a popular belief that older men prefer to date women who are younger than them so that they can be reminded of their own sweet time of youth.

There are other beliefs that if an older man is dating a younger woman, he may be going through a midlife crisis, and hence, in order to feel good, they date someone who has a more fresh approach to life.

Here are some reasons why men tend to date younger women.

  • The carefree approach to life

Older men prefer to be with younger women because the latter has a fresh, unique and more carefree attitude towards life that can make men feel less stressed or anxious. As men get older, they have to deal with a number of problems and amidst that, if they feel light-hearted with youthful banter, then so be it.

  • They don’t want to be called out

When people get older, they become much more assertive, straightforward and blunt, without a care in the world. Older women date younger women because the latter won’t usually call them out for their habits, as compared to what older women generally do. Older men do not want to be confronted with their issues.

  • Reminder of youth

As time passes, everyone wants to feel younger. Even though one’s age or health may portray otherwise, people look for things that can make them feel young. So, older men love to be with young women who are full of life, so that they can once again taste the sweetness of youthfulness.

  • Building connection

Generally, young women look to build strong connections, along with their careers, while young men are focused on making their life’s purpose significant. Older men realise with time, that they should’ve focused on their family and building connections more often. This is when young women and older men find a level of similarity that attracts them to each other.

  • Sexual intimacy

Older men are convinced that younger women are amazing in bed. They feel these women would be able to enjoy sex wholeheartedly, with the added bonus of greater flexibility and spontaneity, as compared to older women.

