ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Why celebrities need to keep details of their failed relationship troubles offline

Temi Iwalaiye

Nothing tires us more than feeling like the third party in a failing relationships celebrities always put us in the middle.

Alex Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu
Alex Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu

Relationship issues are tiresome for the two people involved but bickering online is to make members of the public an unwilling third party, almost like when a couple is arguing loudly and you are in the middle of it, you feel so uncomfortable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

But if you need more reasons to keep your relationship offline, here’s why;

Everyone will see your relationship issues as gist. Every interest in the relationship is so they can talk about how other people have it worse than them. It's not worth it.

A mature person does not seek the input of others about their relationship. Except you are dealing with mental and physical abuse, it’s juvenile to keep talking about a failed relationship online, move on. E.g Yul Edochie writing epistles to his estranged wife and Ms Dsf subbing her ex on Twitter.

A breakup doesn’t mean you have to be enemies with each other, but if you keep airing their dirty linens in public, there’s no way you can remain friends with each other after that.

After saying things like ‘he’s bad in bed’, ‘he’s so broke’, ‘she slept with my best friend and so on. Reasonable persons will become wary of you so they won’t land in blogs, and you even seem too desperate.

If the relationship didn't end well, accept it, stop talking about your ex and the details of the relationship online, you should have friends you can vent to, except it is a divorce and you don’t want to be associated with them anymore because you want to start dating again.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why celebrities need to keep details of their failed relationship troubles offline

Why celebrities need to keep details of their failed relationship troubles offline

How long do resolutions last in the New Year?

How long do resolutions last in the New Year?

What your style says about where you are in your life

What your style says about where you are in your life

How to slide into DMS successfully this year

How to slide into DMS successfully this year

5 best ways to keep your fruits and vegetables fresh during harmattan

5 best ways to keep your fruits and vegetables fresh during harmattan

Millennials and Gen Zs are getting older this year, here’s how they can look forever young

Millennials and Gen Zs are getting older this year, here’s how they can look forever young

Does sex devalue women?

Does sex devalue women?

Get amazing rewards if you pre-order the new PHANTOM X2

Get amazing rewards if you pre-order the new PHANTOM X2

5 countries that are not in the New Year

5 countries that are not in the New Year

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

___5980883___https:______static.pulse.com.gh___webservice___escenic___binary___5980883___2017___1___2___12___Relationship

10 relationship resolutions to make in the New Year

Does casual sex devalue women ? {Refinery29}

Does sex devalue women?

Many people want to find love in the coming year [gettyimages]

5 different types of people looking for love in 2023

Here's how to enter dms successfully [Trainingindustry]

How to slide into DMS successfully this year