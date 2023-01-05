Relationship issues are tiresome for the two people involved but bickering online is to make members of the public an unwilling third party, almost like when a couple is arguing loudly and you are in the middle of it, you feel so uncomfortable.
Why celebrities need to keep details of their failed relationship troubles offline
Nothing tires us more than feeling like the third party in a failing relationships celebrities always put us in the middle.
But if you need more reasons to keep your relationship offline, here’s why;
No one cares
Everyone will see your relationship issues as gist. Every interest in the relationship is so they can talk about how other people have it worse than them. It's not worth it.
You seem immature and unable to move on
A mature person does not seek the input of others about their relationship. Except you are dealing with mental and physical abuse, it’s juvenile to keep talking about a failed relationship online, move on. E.g Yul Edochie writing epistles to his estranged wife and Ms Dsf subbing her ex on Twitter.
You further damage the existing friendship
A breakup doesn’t mean you have to be enemies with each other, but if you keep airing their dirty linens in public, there’s no way you can remain friends with each other after that.
It puts potential mates off
After saying things like ‘he’s bad in bed’, ‘he’s so broke’, ‘she slept with my best friend and so on. Reasonable persons will become wary of you so they won’t land in blogs, and you even seem too desperate.
If the relationship didn't end well, accept it, stop talking about your ex and the details of the relationship online, you should have friends you can vent to, except it is a divorce and you don’t want to be associated with them anymore because you want to start dating again.
