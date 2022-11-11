'Why are you single?' 5 people in their 20s answered

We asked five Nigerians why they are still single.

James, 27

"I’m too broke to be in a relationship. I’m single but definitely not lonely, there is someone I get regular sex from, I think she might want us to date but I’m certainly not ready for that.”

Uche, 28

“I don’t have any more talking stages left in me. I just want to see someone, and we start dating. If I tell a babe I love her, I want her to just agree so we can start dating, I can’t start proving anything to her.”

Anne, 26

“I have someone around me but I still want to have other options, yes, other people might think we are in a relationship, but we are not."

"We still go on dates with other people, but we don’t have sex with our dates. It’s a semi-open relationship. I want to have options, I don’t wanna be tied down.”

Dave, 26

“I’m currently in hibernation. No sex. No relationship. There is no real reason, I haven’t got some in a while, and I haven't seen what I'm looking for and I'm not currently searching."

Dayo, 22