'Why are you single?' 5 people in their 20s answered

Temi Iwalaiye

We asked five people in their 20s why they are single and we got some pretty interesting responses.

For those in their 20s and 30s, the pressure to be coupled up and get married is getting worse and worse by the day.

We asked five Nigerians why they are still single.

"I’m too broke to be in a relationship. I’m single but definitely not lonely, there is someone I get regular sex from, I think she might want us to date but I’m certainly not ready for that.

“I don’t have any more talking stages left in me. I just want to see someone, and we start dating. If I tell a babe I love her, I want her to just agree so we can start dating, I can’t start proving anything to her.”

“I have someone around me but I still want to have other options, yes, other people might think we are in a relationship, but we are not."

"We still go on dates with other people, but we don’t have sex with our dates. It’s a semi-open relationship. I want to have options, I don’t wanna be tied down.”

“I’m currently in hibernation. No sex. No relationship. There is no real reason, I haven’t got some in a while, and I haven't seen what I'm looking for and I'm not currently searching."

“I just got out of a relationship about two months ago, so I am not currently looking. It was just one of those things where we both got tired of it - it became too tiring. We had to let it go.”

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

