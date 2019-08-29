If I had been told when I was creating a Twitter account in 2012 that seven years down the line, the space would be fraught with so much negativity and bitterness, I might have argued.

Nah. I definitely would have.

Twitter at the time, at least, from my vantage point, was pretty much a safe place where all you’d see were laughs, educative posts, and conversations had with a genuine intention to actually communicate as opposed to trying to get one over someone else. And it didn’t matter whether you knew the person in real life or not.

In that sense, Twitter [and all of social media] was a network; one where people met and vibed, created laughs, shared content, educated each other and you know, do what such platforms were actually created for.

These days, all of that still exist – alongside a huge helping of bile. There seems to be an ever present cynicism now and you’d be very misguided to use Twitter nowadays without some wariness to help you through its numerous trigger-happy timelines. Everyone’s quick to fly off the handle, show how good they are with caustic humour even in highly unnecessary situations and to show just how many controversial hot takes, unpopular opinions and outrage they can generate.

For the abundance of laughs you get on Twitter now, you get just as much stuff to be incredulous about or cringe at. For everything to laud, there’s another – maybe more - to be disgusted at.

Take for instance, the new, insensitive practice of having happy posts tagged with ‘it will [all] end in tears,’; a blatant, sadistic prediction of doom on other people’s sources of joy.

So here’s what people do: when someone tweets about someone or something that makes them happy in the moment, say a boyfriend or girlfriend or anything else they are excited about, some twisted folk[s] would come under or above such tweet to tell them that their joy would turn to ash in their mouth, using the words ‘it will end in tears.’

How ‘it will all end in tears’ became the choice words for such asinine behavior is unknown but the earliest sight of it on the Internet, when I checked, was as the title of The Drums’ song in 2010. Philip Selway has a similar song from 2014, and Andrea Faustini has his own song with the same title from 2015.

Like earlier stated, how the title of these songs came to be adapted for this anti-happiness campaign is unknown but here we are, having to grapple with whatever could have gone wrong in people’s heads to the point where they think that making such perverted comments on other people’s tweets is OK, or that it would ever be funny to the person - or any other reasonable human being. KMT.

What’s wrong with posting your relationships on social media?

Having practices such as this would undoubtedly bring back the question on whether it is right or wrong to have pictures, videos, or other details of your partner or your relationship out there on social media.

The answer, as far as this author is concerned, will always remain to do you at all times. Want to post how nice your dinner date went with your man or woman? Do it. If that is your thing, don't be inhibited by all of this bitterness. Your timeline, your data, your thoughts, your account. Go ahead and tweet them.

Giphy

Que sera sera

I don’t think anyone goes into any relationship not knowing about the possibility of it crumbling somewhere along the line for one reason or another. Yes, relationships reach unexpected dead ends all the time. Ain’t nothing new about that or out of the ordinary. We all hope for the best when it comes to love but of course, we know and accept that the worst could happen, too.

What’s unacceptable is for you on social media, who does not know either of the couple, who no one asked for a comment, to come tell them that their relationship would end in tears, or to pass some other distasteful comment.

On the assumption that you know one or both of the partners, or that you have relevant information which could potentially mark the end of the relationship, wouldn’t it be more sensible to pass along such information in the privacy of DMs if you must?

That said, this writer maintains that if it’s not your close, close friend or relative who is being cheated on or being strung along or any other thing of the sort, just shut your mouth and keep it moving.

To be honest, I believe people should be left to enjoy things. Do you genuinely think it will end it tears for a couple? Keep it to yourself. Plis, dear.

You either have something positive to say to people who are minding their business, peacefully posting their stuff on social media or keep your mouth shut.

Another option is to continue being a nuisance on stuff you have no business commenting on, until someone arranges to have you fixed up, à la Pamilerin.

I bet you, it will end in tears and you’ll be the one shedding them all.