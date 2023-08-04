What's the most toxic zodiac sign? Revealing the biggest clichés and misconceptions

For example, Scorpios are known as vicious, while Geminis are called two-faced. This means a lot of people with these zodiac signs earn bad reputations that are not even true.

Psychic Chat Provider has taken it upon themselves to set the record straight once and for all! With the help of psychic expert and astrologer Inbaal Honigman they aim to debunk some of the most common zodiac sign clichés.

Aries (March 21–April 19): You’re constantly angry

Myth: Aries are constantly angry.

Truth: Aries are joyful and fun; if they get angry, it will not last long.

Aries, as a fire sign, are known for their fiery tempers and are frequently viewed as being continuously angry, but is this true?

According to astrology specialist Inbaal, "Aries is ruled by the red planet Mars, the planet of sex and war. As a result, all of Aries's emotions are intense. Their excitement is unrivalled. Similarly, their fury has the power to move mountains."

Taurus (April 20–May 20): You’re lazy

Myth: Taureans are lazy.

Truth: Taureans are cautious and will go out of their way to assist others.

One of the most popular Taurus misconceptions is that they are indifferent and lazy. But is this true?

According to the Inbaal, "Taurus is an Earth sign, which represents stability. They are not fans of taking chances; instead, they prefer to relax and conserve their strength, and they will get back up if anything is required. A Taurus will go out of their way for friends and family, and they will be the first to volunteer if something needs to be done."

Gemini (May 21–June 20): You’re two-faced

Myth: Geminis are two-faced.

Truth: Geminis see both sides of the argument.

Expert Inbaal dispels the stereotype of the two-faced Gemini, highlighting their dual personalities. Geminis can see both sides of an argument, be for or against multiple important issues, and listen to and accept all points of view.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): You’re too emotional

Myth: Cancers are too emotional.

Truth: Cancers are great listeners and are not just invested in their own emotions.

Cancers are often seen as emotional, tender, and nostalgic, often swept away by love by falling hard and fast. But are they truly as emotional as they are made out to be?

As a water sign, they live and die by their emotions. They are deeply connected to their family, valuing their relationships and friends like family. Cancers possess a deep emotional depth and can safely express their own emotions.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 2): You’re egotistical

Myth: Leos are egotistical.

Truth: Leos have a love for success that also extends to everyone else.

Leos, being a fire sign represented by the lion, is known for exuding confidence and being the centre of attention, but this can sometimes be interpreted as arrogance, and they are criticized for being self-centred. Is this stereotype, however, entirely accurate?

Leos are obsessed with success. They try anything and honestly believe that there is no such thing as the impossible. A little-known characteristic of Leos is that their desire for achievement extends to everyone. They're fantastic agents, mentors, and champions because when they see someone they've coached achieve success, the Leos rejoice.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): You’re a perfectionist

Myth: Virgos are perfectionists

Truth: Virgos are not perfectionists, they are simply methodical in the way they approach things.

Virgo's critical, perfectionist character is often misunderstood. However, this close attention to detail is not necessarily negative. Virgo prefers to think first and act second, evaluating opportunities based on their higher purpose or distraction. They don't fuss for the sake of fussing and prefer to focus on tasks they can execute and accomplish.

Libras (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): You’re indecisive

Myth: Libras are indecisive

Truth: Libras are not indecisive; instead, they understand the duality of life.

Libras, represented by the scales, is known for balance and conflict resolution. They are indecisive and willing to listen to both sides of arguments, recognizing that every opinion has some truth. They are a dual sign, willing to be friends with both parties and understanding the fickle nature of human nature. They refuse to be the judge and are strong advocates for understanding and embracing diversity.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’re jealous

Myth: Scorpios are jealous.

Truth: Scorpios are passionate but also selfless.

Scorpios, often misunderstood as jealous and controlling due to their passionate, intense personalities, are often misunderstood as jealous and controlling. Their traditional ruler is Mars, a planet of sex and war, while their modern ruler is Pluto, the planet of death and rebirth. Despite their complex nature, Scorpios are self-sacrificing and capable of personal reinvention.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): You’re unreliable

Myth: Sagittarians are unreliable.

Truth: Sagittarians are adventurous.

Sagittarians, as fire signs, enjoy adventure and uncertainty, often describing themselves as 'flaky' or 'flighty'. They dislike institutions, long meetings, and rituals, preferring a colourful, noisy, and hilarious life. Their energy is unreliable, and they will not force others to match it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19): You’re work-obsessed

Myth: Capricorns are work-obsessed.

Truth: Capricorns are hardworking, but put just as much passion into relaxing.

Capricorn, an earth sign ruled by Saturn, is known for being hardworking, ambitious, and responsible. Their persistent drive for success can make them appear hard and cold-hearted. They are only just dedicated, practical, and passionate about both fun and challenging missions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): You’re anti-social

Myth: Aquarians are anti-social.

Truth: Aquarians place humanity above anything else.

One of the biggest myths surrounding Aquarians is that they are too antisocial and detached. Yet in reality, it is much the opposite:

"Aquarius is probably the most idealistic of the Zodiac. Aquarians are humanitarians, committed to justice and social causes, and that can sometimes take over their lives. They can form loving and fulfilling relationships with other people, and can even thrive in groups, but if they see an injustice, they rush to fix it. The truth of the matter is, Aquarians place humanity above anything else." Inbaal says.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20): You’re too naive

Myth: Pisces are too naive.

Truth: Pisces are optimistic dreamers and will uplift those around them.