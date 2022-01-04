What's more entertaining? A relationship or friends with benefits

Now to the crux of the matter.

Is being in a relationship better than being friends with benefits?

Well, it depends on what you're looking for, but here are a few things that make FWB exciting:

No love drama

Friends with benefits always know what they want to achieve before they begin. There aren't any extraneous requirements. There's also no pressure to receive and offer love, the game is straightforward.

Exploration

When you're in a Friends With Benefits arrangement, you have a lot more flexibility to explore than when you're in a relationship where you have to be loyal to your lover. FWB gives you the freedom to have as many sex pals as you want without fear of being judged or restricted.

Great Sex

With Friends With Benefits comes great sex. In Friends With Benefits, you are free to leave someone without remorse if they aren't providing good sex.

Less time and effort

Friends with Benefits conserves your energy and allows you to spend more time with yourself and others; because there are no date arrangements or the need to keep your sex buddy pleased and impressed.

Now that we've done PR for Friends with Benefits, let's do some PR for relationships.

For starters, Relationships are healthier (sexually and mentally). You have a lower risk of getting an STD if you stick with your lover. You also get the freedom to express your feelings and bond with someone special.

In addition to all that, relationships also offer care, support, commitment, intimacy and love.