What to do while you are waiting for love

You should not hold your breath while you have not found the one, here are five things you should do instead;

Get a business or passion project

Are you satisfied with how much you earn? Do you want to contribute to society? Then, instead of thinking of love from morning till night, start doing something you are passionate about.

The love of your life will meet you on the way. Your passion will consume you and give you fulfilment.

Travel the world or have new experiences

Travelling can open you to opportunities and experiences. Actress, Sharon Ooja had a very interesting caption on an Instagram picture of herself in Paris she said, “I always wanted to go to Paris with the love of my life, so I went with myself.” You can experience all you want to, you don’t have to wait.

Build relationships

Pour yourself into your community, your friends, your family and your colleagues. Be kind and loving to these people. You don’t have to look for romantic relationships to experience love and community.

Get a pet or plant

An animal to take care of really helps you if you feel lonely. Even nurturing a plant can be quite fulfilling. Pets are a great companion and outlet for love.

Work on yourself

Dating can truly build character. Failed relationships and situationship are not a waste of time. You can figure out what works and what doesn’t and get better from there.