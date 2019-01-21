I was thinking, for how long can one deal with the anger issue from his/her partner?

I always make a promise to her and I always remind her of the promise that no matter what she does to me, I won't get angry with her and this she knows very well. Sometimes she gets angry so unnecessarily that it pisses me off. Inasmuch as I try to come out bold, it really hurts but I just have to keep calm and forgive her whenever she asks for forgiveness.

The one question she has refused to answer me whenever I ask her is, "Why are you angry?"

Funny enough each time she says sorry, she always adds that she didn't know exactly what came over her and I know for real that even if she's angry with me, she just can't get me out of her mind.

I love her so much but her anger issue is getting out of hand and beginning to piss me off.

Dear reader,

If you are happy with her and you somehow want to keep being with her, why not?

That anger is a toxic behavior though and no matter the love she says she has, it does not change the fact.

Now what I want you to do is to communicate with her the way you have with me. Tell her that you love her and wouldn’t mind being with her but the unnecessary anger is not needed and will only always put an undue pressure on the fabric that holds the relationship. You relationship does not need this strain and she needs to know this before it is too late.

This is what I think you can do. The anger is hers to drop. Yours is just to be patient with her and supportive as she goes through the process and I think you are being patient enough. I just hope she gets the memo before it gets too late.

