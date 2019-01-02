Dear Bukky,

Is it right to quarrel often in one’s relationship over things that do not matter? And if NO, what should I do as a lady in respect to this?

_________

Dear reader,

When you are in a relationship, it is understandable for you and your partner to weave through some difficulties and differences of opinions. But it is surely not right to do this all the time, especially over little things that have no real bearing on the bond you share with your man.

It is true that there is usually a period where there are matters you both have different approaches to, issues which you have different outlooks on.

The lovers’ fights often occur in order that you may both find a common ground on those things. When these issues arise in your relationship, it helps if one or both of you are patient and levelheaded enough to let things slide, and to allow communication take place.

With communication, patience and compromise, you can both move forward from those moments of differences to a more stable, more harmonious relationship.

To change the cycle of negativity, you should begin to do things differently: do not be quick to reply, learn to let things slide occasionally, learn to let things go, and to pick your fights. Also learn better ways of communication, and understand the concept of timing in communication.

Not all things require a conversation or complaint; especially if they are little, inconsequential things that can be easily overlooked.

____________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues? Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail containing your question and location to relationships@pulse.ng, and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it? A problem shared is a problem half-solved!