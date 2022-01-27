RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

What to do if you are single on Valentine’s Day

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

What do you do if you are single, but you want to have a great Valentine’s day

You don't have to be single and alone [Jakartablog]
You don't have to be single and alone [Jakartablog]

With Valentine’s day around the corner, some single people are running helter-skelter; they cannot 'drink water, drop a cup.’

Recommended articles

If you are one of them, here is what you should do;

You deserve a relaxing massage or some facial treatment. Calm yourself, pamper yourself and be ready to glow.

Stay clear on Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp statuses if you are about to catch the envy bug.

Except you want to ‘awww’ at cute couple pictures, log out for sanity.

Enjoy each other’s company on that day. Go out for drinks and have a good time.

The deepest love is not just romantic, appreciate your friends and family on that day too.

This is not an activity per se but seeing that you have 'no Val’, you should carry on with your life at a normal pace and enjoy your day.

This might be your last resort, ask out that girl or say yes to that boy before Valentine’s Day.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 causes of watery semen

5 causes of watery semen

What to do if you are single on Valentine’s Day

What to do if you are single on Valentine’s Day

Style Guide: 3 mini bags every woman must have

Style Guide: 3 mini bags every woman must have

7 possible ways to forget your ex

7 possible ways to forget your ex

Can you drink soda during pregnancy?

Can you drink soda during pregnancy?

Here's why most women have joined the tiger nuts craze

Here's why most women have joined the tiger nuts craze

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

A trip down memory lane: The timeline of currency in Nigeria

A trip down memory lane: The timeline of currency in Nigeria

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body

5 health risks of excessive masturbation on your body