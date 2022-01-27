What to do if you are single on Valentine’s Day

If you are one of them, here is what you should do;

Take yourself to the spa

You deserve a relaxing massage or some facial treatment. Calm yourself, pamper yourself and be ready to glow.

Log out of social media apps

Stay clear on Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp statuses if you are about to catch the envy bug.

Except you want to ‘awww’ at cute couple pictures, log out for sanity.

Go out with your single friends

Enjoy each other’s company on that day. Go out for drinks and have a good time.

Exchange gifts with someone who means something to you

The deepest love is not just romantic, appreciate your friends and family on that day too.

Pretend like it is just like every other day and move on with your life

This is not an activity per se but seeing that you have 'no Val’, you should carry on with your life at a normal pace and enjoy your day.

Get a boo before then