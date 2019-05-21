There isn’t much in the video in itself to suggest anything we don’t already know. It’s been common knowledge for a bit that the pair is very likely a couple. Or at least, having an affair. And although there hasn’t been any confirmation or denial from any of them, they have not particularly doing anything to cease the rumours either. And we are actually here for it. Here for all of it.

Wizkid and Tiwa savage as a couple represents a real power merge of two bright, musical minds. They are both symbolic of how greatly Nigeria’s music industry has grown, and being together sounds like good news for their respective music careers and for the fans who love their music. Just check out the songs they’ve both worked on in this time for context.

But while there is a lot of music-related hot takes to pick from what they [seem] to have going on between them, it is the relational aspects of it that this piece is more concerned about.

The 29-year-old’s relationship with the 39-year-old mother of one, and what it stands for, is what means more to us, and deserves spotlighting in this piece.

Our dating culture is one that is, sadly, still too close-minded to anything that is not traditional and conventional. So, expectedly, there was [and there still is] revulsion, confusion and disgust in the hearts of many people as to why a woman would be dating a ‘kid’ 10 years younger than her, notwithstanding that even at 10 years younger Wizkid is 29 whole years. A grown ass man!

Add that the woman in question has a young child and is separated from her husband, and the consternation and judgment people hold in their hearts towards this relationship doubles. For some people, the separation and young kid actually worsens things 10-fold!

A lot can be said about these comments, resistance, negative comments and damning predictions on what would become of the pair, but what’s both interesting and impressive, however, is how both of them have been carrying on, seemingly unbothered by all of this. Of course, they know the society they both belong to, and it’d be mad shocking if they happen to have never seen or heard some of the backward, ridiculous opinions people have of them as a couple.

Regardless of what people say, how society views their relationship and all that’s been said and heard, this latest clip of Tiwa and Wizkid provides yet another evidence of the no-f**ks-given approach they are taking to this thing. It’s like they’re saying to everyone who cares to watch and observe [and that’s a lot of people] that they’re always going what they want to do; what they feel happy and comfortable about, and it is not for anyone to decide for them whether that’s cool or not. And that’s something great for us, a people who aren’t so big on people moving against the grid, bucking trends and convention to do what they want to.

In the grand of scheme of things, this is not just Tiwa Savage and Wizkid winning against restrictive dating rules set by society. It is also, in a way, further validation for single mothers and divorced women who really want to get out there and love and feel alive again. It is validation for men who are in love with women who are significantly older than they are, and are bothered about what people will say. [Peter of P-Square is another good example to look at on the subject].

Tiwa dating Wizkid is a lesson in living your best life, because, well, isn’t there just one we’ve got anyway? It also subtly reaffirms that you don’t have to delimit or repress yourself to please people who have no stake in your life, and those whose opinions don’t count but won’t stop proffering them anyway.

That the two superstars have continued their romance despite all the initial uproar and moral policing they got has now seen the reaction to them become one of acceptance and indifference. The lesson here in that is simple; life continues. People will get used to you being the way you are. They’ll move on to something else. So why downplay your happiness or tone down your brightness because it makes people uncomfortable?

If you are not trying to date, sleep with or marry underage people, if your idea of sex is in line with consensual principles and all that, then go ahead and enjoy in love in all the healthy dimensions you deem fit and with anyone your heart pleases.