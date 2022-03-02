What not to do a night before your wedding

What should you do and what is totally off-limits?

What you should do is simple: have fun with your friends, play some games, eat, drink and take pictures.

What shouldn’t you do?

Do not have sex with your ex

This is not your last night of freedom.

Since you got engaged, you have a commitment to them and marriage is sealing the deal legally - your relationship has always been an exclusive one and the night before your wedding doesn’t make it an open relationship.

Do not engage in sexual activities with a stripper or prostitute

Blow-jobs, handjobs, kisses or lap dances are all off-limits. This is not to time to have random meaningless sex especially with a stripper or prostitute.

Do not get drunk or use pills

You do not want to be hungover on your wedding day.

Your guys or your girls want you to have fun, loosen up a bit and let go of the prewedding jitters, but that is no reason to get drunk or high especially to the point that you have no recollection of the events of the night before.

Do not text your ex or someone you loved

The night before your wedding is also not the time to confess any unrequited or hidden feelings to anyone that can start something you won’t be able to handle after the wedding.