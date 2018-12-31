Dear Bukky,

My man and I never had a fight before he left the country to study in Malaysia, after he left the country he never called, text nor return my call and messages. Please what do I do, even when he comes online on social media he never chats me up and I truly love him.

_________

Dear reader,

I am going to be very blunt and straight to the point here because I think it is what you need to hear. If he is acting like this, it can only mean one thing - he is no longer interested. I suspect you already know this and you just need someone to say it out loud, and really, I understand that feeling.

Having had a smooth relationship for a long while, we would often try to shut out the possibility that things could just have ended like that. The possibility that all the hopes and dreams we have built around that person would just fizzle out like that leaves us really confused and empty and it is normal in those cases to try to deny the truth. It is normal human behavior to try to act as if what is happening is not happening. But the truth is; it is happening and you have to face it and deal with it.

Your boyfriend’s decision to go ghost on you is not your fault. Even if he needed to end things, he could have done it in a better way and his decision to go ghost instead of being mature and telling you things as they are is not your guilt to bear.

It might take a bit of time to get over the effects of his actions but if you have tried to do what you can and he refuses to communicate back, there is no much else you could possibly do.

I should add that his disappearance could be temporary or permanent. He may come to his senses in the nearest future and trey to get back to you. When that time comes, you’ll have a decision to make. In the meantime, move on with your life and focus on getting a lot of other productive things done.

____________

