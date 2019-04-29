Perhaps the most interesting about humans is our inherent existential differences, the autonomy and insulation of our individual minds from group thoughts and societal beliefs.

That’s why it usually happens that some people lean towards different inclinations as opposed to what the majority of society believes in. Take for example, dating and relationships. The ‘normal’ thing, as far as our society is concerned, is that men and women want to gravitate towards partners they find attractive; people they are interested in and those they’d like to have an emotional and/or physical connection with.

An insanely vast number of people belong in that category. It’s like how almost everyone wants to have at least a child in this world but then, there are some who do not want that. So also are there people who see no reason for a romantic connection with anybody. For some, it’s temporary and for some others, it may be like a permanent, permanent thing. It’s actually all OK for people to decide what they want without being judged or forced to comply to some other contradictory rules.

How you’ll know you’re not a relationships person

If you’re really about that single life, then no need to get pressured into some relationship you don’t want and all it takes to come to this decision is nothing but good old decision. It’s a personal decision to make, and if a life spent just loving yourself sans external emotional connections is what you want, then nothing should stand in your way.

If, on the other hand, you are open to the chance of getting back into the dating game at any time in the future, that is OK too.

According to NYC relationships expert, Susan Winter, “[You may] need to play the field in order to get a sample of what’s out there, and how the dating world has changed since [you] were last single.”

Chris Armstrong, founder of the relationship coaching company Maze of Love, tells Elite Daily that “there’s also something to be said for “doing the work” between relationships. Take the time to assess what worked and didn’t work in your last relationship, and take the time to figure out what habits you possess that could use some adjusting.”

And Winter further adds that:

“If you’re actively trying to break bad dating habits, casual dating allows you to test a new ways of interacting with prospective partners. Have you had an issue with speaking up? Now’s the time to try it out when the stakes are low. Have you had a hard time establishing boundaries? Start fresh with a new partner where the pressure is less daunting.”

If for any reason, you get [unduly] pressured to date or pursue romantic interests, here is how to deal with that.