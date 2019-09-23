Just a little while back we spoke with a number of professionals below 30 years of age on the possibility of dating someone they work with, and as expected, responses were varied and deeply personal.

A recurrent tone in the feedback we can be summarized by this one by Odion, one of the one respondents:

“Personally at some point in my life I saw it as being cool. If you find someone really attractive and you guys click, it’s okay to start something...

“But dating in the office comes with a lot of 'what ifs''.' Imagine your boss screaming at bae in your presence and you can't do anything about it even after swearing under the duvet in the moment of intense sex or love-making that you are going to be her shield.

“However, it has worked for a lot of people, dating in the office, turning into a blissful marriage while for others it didn't end well.”

That said, we have to add that it’s all a matter of choice, just like every other thing one gets to do in life.

If, however, you choose to pursue a romantic affair with one of your colleagues, here are some of the things you can expect:

When she sends you horny stuff at your desk

Don’t be fooled into thinking that dating a colleague will only be activated outside the walls of the office. The romance, including the lewd parts of it, is a 24-hour thing. And particularly if your boo is freaky freaky like Chris Brown, you may be in for some… ahem… uncomfortable moments.

When y’all have a fight at home and have to work on a project together

Just imagine how fun and easy that project would be!

When Oga starts shouting for her and you can’t do anything about it

Your relationship with other people

Your friendliness with people of the opposite sex comes under so much attention. You may feel constrained too, having to be in the same space with your partner from dawn to dusk.