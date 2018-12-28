I’m a young man in my late 20s and presently in my 300 level in school. Late in the year 2016 I met this girl whom I asked out and she agreed so we started dating. With time the bond became stronger and we grew more attached to each other to the point that we couldn't do without seeing each other daily whenever I went home for visitation after each semester.

During this time her parents were not aware we were in a relationship. I wanted them to know since we are family friends and also from same place but my girlfriend insisted that I should wait a little, she had just clocked 20 years then and was afraid they may not approve of it.

This continued for eight months until a particular day when she paid me a visit at home and we ended up making love to each other. Before the act, I knew she was a virgin as we have discussed sex in the past.

Later her mum discovered we were in a relationship and that we have had an affair, she got to know this through her daughter when she became suspicious. She was highly angered and disappointed to find out about this and in addition the mum believes I only lied to her daughter that I love her in order to get her laid.

This development caused a strain on the relationship that exist between both families. When the issue was fresh I went to her to tell her I was sorry for all that happened but she didn't give me audience. After which I left home for school. I left home over a year ago and presently I plan on going home to spend new year with my family and I would love to use that opportunity to go to her once more to tell her how sorry I am.

I still love the girl and she loves me too. And I’m ready to go further with the relationship. Please Bukky how can I go about the apology to make the mother realize I truly love her daughter and by deflowering was never something I planned?

_________

Dear reader,

Let the girl soften the ground by speaking to her mum ahead.

If there aren’t other issues or factors apart from the ones you already listed here in your mail, I think this decision of yours is noble and the best way to execute it is to let the girl know about it, and to also let her know the role she has to play.

Showing up just like that may not be a good idea. Let her speak to her mum in a way that’ll make her understand that you both love each other and that she’s just as mad over you as you are over her. That conversation she’s to have with her mum will be the precursor to your visit and apology.

I sincerely hope your intent towards that lady is honest and true, if not there’s no point doing any of these things you want to do.

If the love is true and you truly want to see through what you have already begun, go ahead and have that apologetic conversation with her.

Oh, it is also advisable to go with a little present. Let it be your little peace offering and/or Christmas present to her.

Wishing you all the best.

____________

