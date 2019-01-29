Dear Bukky,

Basically I and my girlfriend have broken up. I have cheated on her one year ago. And we patched back after. However, I wasn’t able to give her the answers she felt was satisfactory.

Back then I kind of avoided answering the questions she posed. Like why I gave special treatment to the other woman in question and not her.

A few other questions she asked was; why did I choose to lie to her about going somewhere when she asked me during the time of our temporary breakup.

Also she asked me why I choose to come back even after breaking up with her.

She needs closure from these answers and I really love her I want to know how to answer them.

________

Dear reader,

I am guessing that the answer to these things are uncomfortable truths that may cause more problems instead of taking them away.

If that is what you are bothered about, then look for a way to tell her the truth in a way that won’t hurt her feelings. The operative word here is diplomacy. By being diplomatic, you can tactfully tell her the things she wants to hear without necessarily lying.

If the truth is not something that’ll hurt her, then go ahead and just speak in all honesty to her. Tell her everything she wants to know [with diplomacy where needed, of course.]

The bottom line here is this: when people want to hear the truth, you have to give them something. Closure is needed especially when it is asked for.

Especially now that you are back with her, you need to tell her what she’s asking for.