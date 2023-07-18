ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Wedding traditions: Origins of bridesmaids dress code and modern uses

Martha Kemigisha

Bridesmaids wearing identical dresses may be out of fashion these days but back in time, this tradition meant good luck among other things. Although it was born out of beliefs that no longer apply in this age, there are some things you may want to consider when it comes to selecting your bridesmaids' apparel.

Origins of bridesmaids dress code and modern uses/Pexels
Origins of bridesmaids dress code and modern uses/Pexels

Recommended articles

The idea was that the spirits would be frustrated by not knowing who the bride was and be forced to leave her alone to wed.

READ HERE: How to handle family pressure to get married

But this tradition has long been tossed aside over time by many modern brides in favour of dresses that are mismatched in colour, style, and patterns. The result is a unique ensemble of beautiful dresses that bring out each individual woman’s style and personality.

ADVERTISEMENT

CHECK OUT: Why the bride's bouquet was made of herbs and spices before Queen Victoria's wedding

Pulling off a mismatched ensemble that still presents a unified theme is quite the task, and some brides would still prefer to stick with tradition and keep their bridesmaids in the same dress.

Let's look at some of the advantages and disadvantages, and tips and traditions of matching dresses.

Origins of bridesmaids dress code and modern uses/Pexels
Origins of bridesmaids dress code and modern uses/Pexels Pulse
ADVERTISEMENT

Opting for using colour schemes for their bridesmaid’s dresses allows them to choose a style of dress that best fits them. Not only does this allow for their own personality to show, but it also suits each bridesmaid’s budget.

READ HERE: 100+ meaningful appreciation messages

This trend is also favourable for brides with male best friends who can easily be included in the bridal party and allowed to be in the supportive role of the bride.

This trend offers a lot of fun variety for bridesmaids to wear different dresses. These are the three fun ways to mix and match:

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Same dress, different colours (probably similar shades on a spectrum)
  2. Same colour, different dresses (this introduces an interesting play of textures, patterns, skirt length, and style). 
  3. Different dress styles and colours. This can create a stunning look of all different dresses and colours if you are sticking with tones and hues within the same colour family, as well as different patterns. This style works great as long as there is still some cohesion among the dresses.
Origins of bridesmaids dress code and modern uses/Pexels
Origins of bridesmaids dress code and modern uses/Pexels Pulse

CHECK OUT: Preparing for your wedding day

Pros and cons of matching or non-matching bridesmaids dresses

ADVERTISEMENT

The traditional way has a certain symmetry that many brides love and it also makes for great photos. It embodies the simplicity of solid colours that bring a united and uncomplicated look to the bridal party.

Most importantly, it is a classic tradition that many brides want to uphold as the women in their families wed.

READ HERE: Cheap honeymoon ideas for travelling abroad

ADVERTISEMENT

Matching bridesmaids' dresses may make them look like a uniform of props in the photo album designed to only make the bride look good. Some of the maids may feel forced to wear something they don't agree with or a dress that doesn't agree with their body type.

Additionally, not every bridesmaid will be able to afford the cost of a dress given the varying incomes.

READ HERE: Couple shares nine relationship lessons

Origins of bridesmaids dress code and modern uses/Pexels
Origins of bridesmaids dress code and modern uses/Pexels Pulse
ADVERTISEMENT

As stated earlier, different dresses leave room for individual bridesmaids to flatter their body types and express their personalities, which, in turn, will give you a lively line of bridesmaids.

A mix of different hem lengths, neck styles, and colour hues can add an exciting and modern feel to the bridal party. It can also allow male friends to wear a suit in a shade similar to the rest of the bridal party making it more inclusive, personal, and fun.

This presentation may shock some guests giving them a foreign feel that they don't associate with weddings. It can also be a complicated task to pull off coordination of different colours, dresses, hues, and patterns. It can easily end up being a disjointed mish-mash of styles instead of a cohesive arrangement.

ADVERTISEMENT
Origins of bridesmaids dress code and modern uses/Pexels
Origins of bridesmaids dress code and modern uses/Pexels Pulse

CHECK OUT: 7 strong signs he wants a future with you

If you go with non-matching bridesmaid dresses, make sure you give your bridesmaids guidance regarding colours, hues, and style. Be involved and perhaps have them shop from the same designer.

You can also bring more cohesion to the arrangement by having your bridesmaids wear matching jewellery, shoes, florals, and other accessories.

Martha Kemigisha Martha Kemigisha Entertainment and Lifestyle writer with an objective, and sometimes subjective account of everyday life.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wedding traditions: Origins of bridesmaids dress code and modern uses

Wedding traditions: Origins of bridesmaids dress code and modern uses

Avoid these 5 foods for a happy and healthy vagina

Avoid these 5 foods for a happy and healthy vagina

Knorr promotes ‘Eat For Good’ campaign with one Good Jollof Box at a time

Knorr promotes ‘Eat For Good’ campaign with one Good Jollof Box at a time

Here are 5 self-prescribed drugs that Nigerians overuse

Here are 5 self-prescribed drugs that Nigerians overuse

5 powerful Nelson Mandela quotes that resonate with Nigerians

5 powerful Nelson Mandela quotes that resonate with Nigerians

'I had 3,000 porn videos on my laptop' - The confessions and secrets of a porn addict

'I had 3,000 porn videos on my laptop' - The confessions and secrets of a porn addict

8 types of men you should avoid getting into a relationship with

8 types of men you should avoid getting into a relationship with

5 incredible fruits that can get rid of headaches

5 incredible fruits that can get rid of headaches

7 health benefits of drinking clove tea

7 health benefits of drinking clove tea

5 ways to encourage healthy sibling relationship among your kids

5 ways to encourage healthy sibling relationship among your kids

These 5 countries are the hottest in the world

These 5 countries are the hottest in the world

How did stockfish come into Nigeria?

How did stockfish come into Nigeria?

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men discuss their partners posting thirst traps online [greatist]

5 men talk about their women posting sexy pictures and videos online

Male contraceptives exists too [Pinterest]

Did you know that there are male contraceptives too? Check out the popular ones

Signs your man is narcissistic and controlling [istockphoto]

Ladies, here are 5 signs your man is narcissistic and controlling

Femi regrets his decision to get a divorce [Creative]

Lamentation of a Nigerian divorcé: ‘Cheating caused me agony, bankruptcy, regret’