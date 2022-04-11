RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

We asked Nigerians if they would take care of a dying ex, this is what they said

Temi Iwalaiye

When a relationship or marriage has ended, what obligations do you owe your ex?

Would you let your ex struggle through their sickness or would you help?
Would you let your ex struggle through their sickness or would you help?

At the end of a relationship or marriage, is it goodbye and farewell or could you still help each other?

We found ourselves thinking about this when false rumours of the hospitalization of Comedian, Julius Agwu trended on social media.

It was alleged that his wife refused to take care of him because of side chics, it was also alleged that she packed out of his house. All these are unsubstantied rumours however it sparked debates online.

Some people said she is not a good wife since she couldn’t stand by her husband, others said she had no such obligation.

When I put on Twitter that the ex-wife could still take care of him, I was brutally attacked by e-feminists, one told me, “Do you pick any sick man on the street and take care of them? She married him for a reason, and he has broken that vow repeatedly."

"They aren’t friends. They are husband and wife and he has refused to be a good husband. So, why is she obligated to take care of him? Why would she keep giving him the benefits of marriage when he never respected it. You know caretaking is work, abi? So, why should she give the man who has refused to respect their marriage vows labour for free?"

So, I decided to ask others if they could take care of their sick ex with no one to care for them.

Christie, “If we ended on good terms, I will.”

Oma, “There are two of my exes I would take care of.”

Richard, “If it is my last girlfriend that is sick, I will never take care of her.”

To some people a breakup can hurt so bad they would wish their ex never existed. Asking people to clean up after their ex who treated them badly is impossible. But if it ended on fairly good terms and they remained friends afterwards then the friendship supercedes the romance.

Where cheating has happened, they could be burning in hell and their exes wouldn’t even flinch, just because of the hurt and the pain caused. At the end of the day, the circumstance of the breakup is the defining factor in deciding whether you owe your ex a duty of care.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

