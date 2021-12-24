Ways to make your long-distance marriage work

Since relationships are either dying or growing, the disconnected feeling must be addressed daily, especially for couples separated by distance. Below are some tested methods couples can use to make their long-distance marriage work.

1. Be creative with quality time

Quality time is essential if you want to nurture your connection with your partner. Long-distance couples are required to spend at least a few hours of quality time, and technology can play a massive role in making this happen. If you and your partner live apart, you should have a virtual schedule to get intimate and talk.

2. Fall asleep together

Video calls have made it much easier to talk to your significant other whenever you want, so why don't you use them to bond with your distant partner? Beginning and ending the day virtually with your partner gives you this normalcy, calmness, and connection you need.

3. Stimulate senses

Although you won't be physically present with your partner, you can stimulate the senses necessary for bonding with them. Be creative with pictures, audio files, or delivered food. Something that can activate your partner's senses and aid connection.

4. Letter writing

Although technology has made it so much easier, nothing beats a good letter. There is something about receiving a letter that holds more meaning than a regular email or text. Writing letters to your partner sparks inexplicable romantic feelings, and you can even keep the letters as souvenirs.

5. Transparency