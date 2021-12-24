The good news is, long-distance relationships have a high success rate, so you can pull it off. But you might ask, what exactly is so hard about a long-distance marriage? Of course, the most challenging obstacle is feeling connected. When partners are distant, they tend to get disconnected, and loneliness can set in.
Ways to make your long-distance marriage work
Creating a happy marriage is a lot of hard work and full of challenges. Couples have to maintain a connection even when far apart. Statistics show that many marriages are long-distance due to increased travel over the years and internet dating.
Since relationships are either dying or growing, the disconnected feeling must be addressed daily, especially for couples separated by distance. Below are some tested methods couples can use to make their long-distance marriage work.
1. Be creative with quality time
Quality time is essential if you want to nurture your connection with your partner. Long-distance couples are required to spend at least a few hours of quality time, and technology can play a massive role in making this happen. If you and your partner live apart, you should have a virtual schedule to get intimate and talk.
2. Fall asleep together
Video calls have made it much easier to talk to your significant other whenever you want, so why don't you use them to bond with your distant partner? Beginning and ending the day virtually with your partner gives you this normalcy, calmness, and connection you need.
3. Stimulate senses
Although you won't be physically present with your partner, you can stimulate the senses necessary for bonding with them. Be creative with pictures, audio files, or delivered food. Something that can activate your partner's senses and aid connection.
4. Letter writing
Although technology has made it so much easier, nothing beats a good letter. There is something about receiving a letter that holds more meaning than a regular email or text. Writing letters to your partner sparks inexplicable romantic feelings, and you can even keep the letters as souvenirs.
5. Transparency
A reason why some long-distance marriages fail is due to a lack of transparency. When you and your partner cannot overtly communicate how you feel, you continue to grow apart. Let your partner know where you're going and who you're spending time with. Don't see it as being controlled by your partner; you are only considering their feelings and preventing the development of insecurities.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng