The excitement of going out on Valentine's day with your partner, date or friends can be over the top, but you also need to take safety precautions.

Valentine's day involves fun, party, dates, romance and more but all these activities can go the other way within a second. It's very easy to get carried away all in the name of fun and enjoyment. A little error in your judgment can lead to a safety issue. This is why you need to be prepared.

We want you to wake up the next day feeling energized, not wishing what happened the previous day didn't. For this article, we put together some simple safety tips you can use on Valentine's day while you're having fun.

1. Avoid driving under alcohol influence

Getting carried away with fun on Valentine's day shouldn't include driving when you're drunk or tipsy. If you and your date are tipsy, it's advisable to order a taxi. There are different apps you can order from, make sure you have more than one on your phone. Don't drink and drive to avoid accidents. You don't want to wake up on a hospital bed the following day or lose your life to Valentine's day celebration.

2. Order your food carefully

Valentine's day date is not the time to experiment with different recipes and foods. It's advisable to stick to what you know so you don't embarrass yourself by visiting the restroom multiples times on your date due to stomach upset. That can make your date totally awkward and cut your date short. Just order the foods that you're familiar with. You can also ask the waiter to explain the menu if you don't understand what's on the list.

3. Choose an affordable date

If you aim to impress your date, then you need to be more than prepared. You don't want to wait behind to wash plates or get stranded all because you ordered what you can't afford. It's better to choose a date that fits your budget or a location that works with your pocket.

4. Use protections for sex

For those that are making Valentine's day their first date, it's not a bad choice to use some precaution. Don't get too excited during your Valentine's day and end up having sex with your date without using protection. You might be calling on a November baby if you have sex without protection. Also, you don't want to contract STDs and other transmitted diseases because you had an unprotected sex. You can't be too careful.

5. Share your location with your friends

If you're meeting your date for the first time or it's your first date, share your location with your friends. The streets out there are not so safe and you're not paranoid by trying to be careful. Stay safe by sharing your location with your friend. They can be your ally in case anything bad happens.