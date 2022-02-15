Valentine’s day: How to wow your partner without spending much

Usually, most people on this day would spoil their partners with roses, assorted chocolate, gifts and restaurant reservations that leaves them swiping their cards more than they desire. However, without having to spend much, you can still wow your significant other in the most unique way by considering exploring the following:

Walkout together: A lot of people wouldn’t think about this, but it’s one of the most efficient ways of having fun on a day like this without spending much. You can invite your partner for a workout session, either at the comfort zone of your home, or by considering outdoor exercise. Aside from the fact that this type of romance is not costly, one can also consider it the best because it’s healthy, and pushes your body tissues to work effectively.

Embark on a trip together: You can either consider a long or short trip to celebrate each other on Valentine’s Day. Owning a car or not shouldn’t determine if this would be a good idea or not. Imagine you and your partner sitting in Uber and the driver takes you on a tour. This is the kind of trip you would need to wow that special person today.

DIY gifts: You can arrange a heart shaped picture display for your lover. While doing this, you have to pay attention to the colour(s), especially her favourite. Creatively take your time to pen that special person love notes, in which you will be expressive about your affections.