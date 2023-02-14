ADVERTISEMENT
Do side chicks really enjoy Feb 14 more than main chicks?

Who gets more Valentine's day love - the real babes or second class girlfriends?

side chick (PrimeNewsGhana)
Valentines season is for love and showing affection to the ones that truly matter to you.

Valentine's day for men with one woman

For some men, there can be no question about who gets all their love because there is only one person, just one woman who undoubtedly rocks their world.

All the attention and affection goes to only one woman. The same one who is recognised by their family, friends, business colleagues, associates and church members.

She's the only constant face on their phones, the only woman getting attention in their DM's and on their Whatsapp.

She's the main and only chick.

Valentine's day for men with side chicks

For some other category of men, Valentine's day poses a different dilemma altogether because they have options to pick from!

These are the men with side chicks and real Valentine's day problems.

The worries for them during Valentine's season ranges from who to take out on which day, who gets to actually be with them on Valentine's day and who actually enjoys the special, lavish treatment that Valentine's day usually comes with.

ALSO READ:How side-chicks enjoy February 14 than main-chicks

A side chick's theory

Gweneth Lee, an experienced, well-recognised British side chick has recently gone viral for saying that:

“Valentine's is the best time of year to be a mistress because you are lavished with sex and presents."

The 47-year-old, regarded as Britain's most prolific mistress adds that "in my experience the gift to the mistress tends to cost double whatever they give to the wife, and it is far sexier.”

Opinion poll

So Pulse is curious about who truly gets Valentine's day attention from these category of men.

Is it truly their main chicks or the side chicks as many seem to believe?

[No available link text]Please take vote in the poll below and make your opinion known.

