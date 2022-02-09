Valentine's Day: A single pringle's guide to enjoying the day

Valentine's packages ear and dear. I keep wondering how this celebration has become the talk of everywhere; because I remember that these vendors weren't in our faces like this five years ago, I guess times have changed.

Dear single pringles, this list has been intentionally and carefully curated just for you. If you are in a relationship, this really doesn't concern you, but no knowledge is a waste, so keep reading. Here is how to make the best of Valentine's day as a singlet.

Practice S

Take yourself to dinner, go on a solo spa date, go shopping; do what absolutely makes you the most relaxed during tense times. And if you are irritated by the excessive display of love by the relationship people outdoors, order in. Don't even go out sef; it's better for you- Bro Omicron is still outside, please. So order in from your favorite food place and enjoy the day in your bed with loud or solemn music, depending on your preference. I'm definitely treating myself to a plate of amala that day; you can be like me and do the same.

Binge-watch movies

Disclaimer: avoid watching rom-coms as they will make you bawl your eyes out in tears, and you are left asking yourself the million-dollar question; 'why am I single?', 'why does no one love me?'. We don't want a pity party for Valentine's; watch tragic movies, horror movies, comedies. It is better to go to sleep and be terrified because of a movie than go to sleep sad because you can't find love. I said what I said.

Make good use of valentine's discounts and sales

Most vendors run sales for customers during this period, so why not make good use of this opportunity. Buy that hair, gadget, or whatever you've been eyeing. When Valentine's is over, you'd be proud you took advantage of that sales.

Practice your love languages on yourself