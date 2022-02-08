RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Twitter user trends for implying her ex was a destiny stopper

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

A woman wrote a thread on Twitter about how she met a young man at the wrong time.

She chose her career over love and that's okay
She chose her career over love and that's okay

According to Twitter user, Adeola Olubamiji, both of them were students and cleaners in Finland. They were in love and he even asked to marry her.

Recommended articles

All was well until she decided to do her PHD in Canada and went overseas, although they dated long distance for a while she broke it off with him.

If she had stopped there then no one would have had any issues with what she said. She went further to make some prayers for single women and imply that he was a ‘destiny stopper’ and that made the people of Twitter really upset.

They attacked her saying the only reason she didn’t date him or marry him was because he didn’t have money.

They accused her of hypergamy which is basically choosing a mate based on superior education or finances.

In as much as you can break up with someone who doesn’t align with your goals or plans, they are not destiny stoppers, you both had a good run until it ended.

Just some months ago, we advised a young lady to forget marriage and travel out and that advice is still valid in this case.

Some people mentioned that he could have moved to Canada easily from Finland, but what if he never wanted to live in Canada?

At the end of the day, people should be free to leave any relationship that doesn’t tally with their life goals but talking negatively about an ex is not a good look.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Twitter user trends for implying her ex was a destiny stopper

Twitter user trends for implying her ex was a destiny stopper

Why did Steve Harvey turn his style around?

Why did Steve Harvey turn his style around?

How to escape from an abusive partner

How to escape from an abusive partner

Honey: 5 sweet and safe benefits

Honey: 5 sweet and safe benefits

Love don't cost a thing? See what this dating expert thinks about money and relationships

Love don't cost a thing? See what this dating expert thinks about money and relationships

5 animals that Africans see as evil

5 animals that Africans see as evil

The health benefits of Onions are unbelievable

The health benefits of Onions are unbelievable

5 most evil people in the Bible

5 most evil people in the Bible

Ladies! This is what happens when you date a 'hard guy'

Ladies! This is what happens when you date a 'hard guy'