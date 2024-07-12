5 countries with the highest rate of adultery

Almost every country in the world that practices monogamy frowns at cheating, infidelity, or adultery. However, when it comes to cheating, these countries are "presidents, generals among the nations,” so to speak.

Based on data and polls, these are the top countries with the most adulterous people:

1. Thailand

As per a Statista report, Thailand, also referred to as the "land of smiles," has the highest rate of adultery worldwide, with 56% of married adults admitting to having extramarital encounters.

Furthermore, according to a Durex survey, 54% of Thai males admitted to cheating on their partners, making them the most unfaithful group.

2. France

Most French people are all in favour of infidelity. France decriminalised adultery in 1975, and a Pew Research Centre survey revealed that 53% of French respondents were in favour of sexual relations that were prohibited, suggesting a high level of tolerance for adultery.

3. United Kingdom

Their current King married his mistress, so it’s no surprise cheating is rampant in the UK. A 2017 study by Global Investigations reported that 57% of males and 54% of females admitted to committing infidelity in one or more of their relationships.

Since going public in 2010, the website Ashley Madison, which assists users in scheduling affairs, claims to have amassed about 1.1 million subscribers in the United Kingdom. This suggests that a large number of British people wish to cheat on their partners.

4. Germany

On our list of the top adulterous countries worldwide, Germany comes in at number three. It seems cheating is a way of life for the Germans. According to a World Population Review study, 45% of German married people admit to having cheated on their partners.

5. Spain

In May 1978, a revision was made to the Spanish penal code that removed adultery as a crime. This could have had a significant role in the increase in infidelity cases in Spain.