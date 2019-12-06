Your wedding invitations are a reflection of your dream wedding and the first glimpse your guests will have into your 'big' day.

Wedding invitations also creates excitement as it announces one of the most important days of your life. Since it's your guests' first peek into your wedding day, it's only normal if you make it stand out.

Wedding invitations are also about art and expression. You shouldn't just decide with the first design you see because you might eventually get a better one. Regardless of your tight budget, it's possible to make a statement with your wedding invitation.

To help you achieve a great wedding invitation, here are some of the tips you need.

1. Let the invitation match the wedding theme

Your invitations will most likely be the first contact point you will have with your guests and will serve as the starting point of your wedding theme. The invitation will give your guests an idea as to what your wedding will be like. Choose paper and colors that will reflect your style and then carry that theme throughout the rest of your wedding.

2. Use a unique design

Choose a unique wedding design that would interpret your theme and stand out. If the box shape invitation is what you like, spice it up. If you are on a tight budget you can work with simple designs that will stand out anytime. You can decide to use stones or pearls to design your cards or use a picture or drawing to make it look extraordinary.

3. Don't crowd the card

The information supplied on the invite should only include the key points on your invitation: ceremony time and location, the hosts, your and your fiancé's names, the dress code (optional) and RSVP information. Trying to squeeze too much onto the invitation card can make it harder to read and it won't look as elegant.

4. Choose your words wisely

Since you are saving space, you have concised words. Learn the rules to wording your invitation. Traditionally, whoever is hosting is listed first on the invitation. Customarily, you should spell everything out, including the time of the ceremony. On classic wedding invitations, there's always a request line after the host's name like "so and so request the honor of your presence."

The wording can change as the hosting situation does, so make sure to double-check you've added everyone who should be included.

5. Ensure the words are legible

As you consider colors and patterns, don't forget about the text. The information you put on the invitation is the whole point of sending it out in the first place. Your designer should be informed about the legibility of the words written on your invite.