While a wedding dress can transform you into a beautiful bride, wedding jewelry is quintessential to add the finishing touches to your bridal look.

Preparing for your wedding can be stressful especially when you don't have a wedding planner. From getting your the right gown to the venue and food, it's quite a lot to handle. Your wedding jewelry is an integral part of a bride’s getup to give an exquisite look to her personality on the biggest day of her life.

Undoubtedly, bridal jewellery adds glam to the bride’s aura and forms a significant part of her wedding. Your choice of accessories impacts your wedding day look to a considerable extent, and hence what you choose to wear with your wedding gown is very important. You don’t have to worry about getting overwhelmed with the responsibility of choosing your jewelry.

Today's article will show you the tips you need to look out for when picking a piece of jewelry for your 'big day'.

1. Buy your wedding dress first

Your wedding dress should be first on your shopping list, and not something you buy after choosing your accessories. It is easier to find accessories that match the dress, than the reverse. So, if you have a special wedding theme, you need to buy your dress and then go shopping for accessories.

2. Consider the neckline of your dress

The neckline of your wedding dress is also a deciding factor for the kind of necklace you might want to choose. A choker or a shorter necklace is appropriate for dresses with a strapless neckline or sweetheart neckline. V-neck dresses, however, can have either chokers, pendant or layers with dangling earrings or studs (both can go).

3. Don’t overdo it

The first commandment for picking out your wedding jewellery: Don’t go overboard. No matter how tempting it is to load up on baubles and bling, you don’t want to risk letting your accessories outshine you. Keep “less is more” as your mantra and stick with a few key pieces rather than accessorizing every part of your body.

4. Keep your jewelry highlighted

Choose the jewellery in a way that it gets highlighted by your wedding dress rather than getting dimmed by the beauty of the dress. So, the metal should be chosen keeping in view the matching colors of the bridal dress.

5. Be yourself

The most important thing about picking the perfect pieces for your wedding gown is they should be a reflection of you. If you're not comfortable wearing big, chandelier earrings, stick to studs. If you're happy in all your accessories, you’ll feel confident—and that’s the best accessory of all.