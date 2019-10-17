While digging it on the dance floor, getting hurt would be the last thing on your mind on every bride's mind.

Most brides devote more time to choosing their wedding dress and they're right about doing that. In the middle of organizing the wedding, it's easy to get lost on picking the right shoes. Planning a wedding itself can be overwhelming, so it's no news if you have to get your shoes in a rush.

Yes, you need to slay from head to toe on your big day but your wedding shoes can actually be gorgeous and still comfy.

Every bride wants to enjoy their wedding and hopes for it to be stress-free. As innocent as a pair of shoes seem, they can make all the difference in the level of fun you have as a bride on your wedding day. You don't want to be that bride that's unable to drop those dance steps that has been rehearsed due to uncomfortable shoes. We bet not!

With the five tips listed below, you should have the perfect shoe for your big day picked out without hassle.

1. Think comfort

Have you ever imagined a bride standing on six inch heels all through the day? It doesn't seem comfortable. Comfort should be greatly considered when picking your wedding shoes. You might even need to sacrifice trends for the comfort of your shoes.

If you know you want to drop those dance steps you rehearsed before your wedding, then, you need to go for comfortable shoes.

2. Consider your wedding theme

Glitters will complement your wedding dress [Credit: Pinterest] Pinterest

While shopping for your wedding shoes, it's important you consider the theme. Do not make the mistake of picking shoes that would not work with your theme. It's a fashion error shouldn't be made.

3. Match them with your dress

Who doesn’t love a stylish bride? Matching your shoe with your dress exudes class, but also makes you feel confident on your big day. While shoe-shopping, you might want to go along with your wedding dress or an image of it, so you can pick the perfect fit.

4. Are they loose or tight?

Your wedding shoe needs to be comfortable [Credit: FSJS shoes] FSJS Shoes

You should be able to tell if you’ve gotten the most comfortable wedding shoes after wearing them around for a little while. If you like the comfort level, then you can wear them, if not, don’t bother.

5. Look around before making a decision

The fun of shopping is the fact you can feed your eyes. Before making your final pick, ensure you looked enough; except you love the ones you've seen. Don't pick the ones you spot first. Look around before you settle.