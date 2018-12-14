Pulse.ng logo
Susan and Wale

Susan & Wale's Yoruba traditional wedding is a celebration of gorgeousness and happiness

For starters, Susan is such a peach of a bride!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image
Image

Can we just take a moment to gush about this fine bride and her beautiful happy day?

Susan and Wale, the love of her life [and now her husband] had their traditional wedding recently. Their happy day was a mix of the beautiful cultures of the Yorubas and the Benins.

On the day, as the pictures above radiantly show, the bride couldn't have been outdone by a million sparkling lights. She sparkled and dazzled, lighting up her wedding with her plenty happy smiles which would leave any heart warm and fuzzy - we're sure the heart of her groom melted several times over, too!

Abiola & Seun's Yoruba wedding party is so radiant, so turnt!

The beautiful, swoon-creating pictures of Susan and Wale at their traditional wedding are shared by Photography company, Klala Photography and we can't get over how delightful the images and the couple in them are.

You should absolutely take a moment to admire and appreciate the lovely pictures in the gallery above!

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a senior reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

