A certain couple is making a statement with their wedding invite and we –alongside many social media users - are loving every bit of it!

As seen on user, Bizzle Oshikoya’s [@bizzleosikoya] timeline on Twitter, the Nigerian couple named Sunday and Rejoice are preparing for their wedding coming up next month, and have chosen to do something different from the usual, particularly on their wedding invite.

For starters, the preferred language of the invite is Nigerian pidgin, and in such a playful quirky tone.

“Base on how body take dey sweet us, we, Sunday and Rejoice wan marry,” the invite reads.

“Based on say you na awa own personal person, we wan make you show.”

Their wedding is happening mid-december and the couple intend to honour the scheduled time unless one of their photographer, makeup artiste does not arrive early enough to allow that.

"Na on the 15 Dec. 2018 for Living Faith Church, Jalingo, unless maybe heavy rainfall, Or Pastor, Or makeup artist, Or photographer No quick show."

"Wedding na 11PM," they want guests to know.

For their reception, they're promising guests an endless stream of rhythmic music by prolific producer, Young Jonn, and endless fun till they're dragged out of the wedding venue.

"After, all of us go branch Catholic Hall for Mile 6 chop something. Come dance to anything wey start with It's Young John The Wicked Producer," the invitation card concludes.

Isn't that just so nice?!