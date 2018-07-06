Pulse.ng logo
Here are scientific explanations for why many women like and desire bad boys.

  • Published:
Just like the mystery of the [alleged] attraction between thick women and really skinny guys, people have always wondered why women are attracted to bad guys.

What is it about bad boys that brings all the girls, even the good ones, to the yard?

Science has tried to understand why and here are the things they found out.

Bad boys are more attractive

There’s something about bad guys that’s infinitely attractive, apparently, especially if this study by Nicholas Holtzman and Michael Strube of Washington University in St. Louis is anything to go by.

The researchers found out, using a small sample of 111 students, that women actually find ’bad boy’ traits such as narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism very hot.

The researchers say bad guys are “more likeable and [have] more confident body language, and more attractive facial expressions,” than their counterparts. In short, a bad boy is simply a moving, irresistible force of charm.

Researchers say bad guys have more confident body language, and more attractive facial expressions.

 

Bad boys are more fun

One more reason why your crush is feeling that bad guy more is because there is a promise of a better time with that bad guy than with you.

The spontaneity, rebellious tendencies and the absolute ability to drive increase the thrill at every point is one thing that women find irresistible and a 2016 study conducted at the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona has tried to explain why this is so.

“While they are selfish, rule-breaking, imprudent, and rebellious, they are also brave, temerarious, independent, and self-reliant—and they live frantic, galvanizing lives, [which is why women love, love them,]” said lead researcher Fernando Gutiérrez.

Researchers have also claimed that when looking at the sexy guy through ovulation goggles, Mr. Wrong may look like Mr. Right.

 

It’s hormonal

When women are unexplainably attracted to bad boys, their hormones should share part of the blame for that.

A study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology back in 2012 says that in the week of ovulation, women “delude themselves into thinking that the sexy bad boys will become devoted partners and better dads.”

Researcher Kristina Durante of The University of Texas at San Antonio says “when looking at the sexy cad through ovulation goggles, Mr. Wrong looked exactly like Mr. Right.”

Attraction to bad boys is fleeting

What should be added, however, is that although bad boys are hypnotizing and charming and spellbindingly attractive and fun for women, it’s usually a phase.

The appeal of bad boys eventually wear out, especially when women are over their hoe phase and are willing for something more stable, more meaningful.

Bad boys find it relatively easy to begin new relationships by charming their way in, but they often find it difficult to maintain their mesmerizing first impression.

