On Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp and more, texting has become the most common way to connect.

The number of relationship success stories that continue to come off social media is evidence of this. Just search #WeMetOnTwitter to get an idea of how texting has aided the throwing of shots and in a broader context, reshaped the way we do love, dates and other aspects of romantic connection.

And when it comes to flirting and being flirty without pressure, you can bank on texting to be the best way to go about it.

“Texting allows you to craft your best flirt without distractions and without the anticipation of seeing an instantaneous reaction,” Fran Greene, licensed clinical social worker and author of The Secret Rules of Flirting tells Elite Daily.

“You can add, delete, and even get a friend’s opinion if you need another set of eyes- all before you hit send.”

And with proper use of emojis and gifs and other memes, you are on your way to getting into their heart [or bed] depending on what your goal is.

“Well-placed emojis and GIFs add excitement,” Greene chips in. “They’re intended to express your feelings without using words and can turn a dull text into a fabulous one. That perfect emoji will melt the heart of your crush.”

One downside is that things may get lost in interpretation and so, so much is left to people’s personal interpretation.

“Having a warm body smack in front of you gives you lots of nonverbal cues that are nonexistent when you’re flirting via texting,” Greene explains.

Further tips on doing this texting thing right include the total avoidance of the generic, tired, “WYD” and “sup” texts. You already know they do not work, especially when you’ve just begun working your way into someone’s mind.

“It comes across as lazy and indifferent, and your crush will not feel valued or special,” Green said of the short communication.

While you should expand your initiation to more than one word, make sure you only send a few sentences at once.

“Limit your text to a few sentences at most, then await your crush’s response,” Greene advised. “It’s a lot like a great tennis match, a lot of back and forth.”

Give and take stuff. Gbas gbos gbas