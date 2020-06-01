First of all, there are levels to these things. Planning a Ghanaian wedding is always a hard nut to crack.

Not that people are not ready. However, the volatile state of things in the country coupled with wanting to match the last big wedding has a huge effect on every planning.

There are weddings that could go as low as one wants. It all depends on preference. People these days are contemplating just signing in court and doing a small reception for family.

Others want to go to church and bless it with no reception afterwards as most believe that’s where the money drain is.

Irrespective of what one may be willing to go with, there are others who have the money and when comes to blowing it, the question is, why not?

A tweet about a Ghanaian wedding spotted by Pulse Ghana has all the making of going big. On the wedding invoice dating August 2019, details show the plan was for 500 guests.

Scanning through the list, items placed in there are all items one would normally see at a wedding reception and nothing extravagant.

The list has napkins, glass set, tables, table cloths, lighting, dance floor, buffet set up and floral backdrop.

A charge of 15% is included as workmanship for the planner with an indoor venue costing N801,656 (GHc 12000 ) and transportation of N66,804 (GHc 1000).

Here’s the full breakdown: