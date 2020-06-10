This adorable couple walked down the aisle over the weekend and the look gorgeous in their matching yellow kente fabric and agbada for the traditional wedding.

The bride stole our heart with her stunning kente dress and simple makeup and elegant hairstyle.

The traditional wedding was followed by the white wedding and this time, the bride ditched the usual all-white gown.

Adorned in brown and white apparel, the bride complimented her style with a brown fascinator.

She wore nice heels and a hairstyle that perfectly fits her looks.

The groom looked dapper in a brown kaftan outfit that matched with his wife’s stunning apparel.

Check photos below:

Bride and groom

Bride and groom

Bride and groom

Bride and groom

Bride and groom

Bride and her maids

Bride and her maids